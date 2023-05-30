LISTEN: Officers recover stolen property after car chase in CBD

Cape Town - City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officers apprehended three suspects following a high-speed chase in the CBD on Tuesday. Officers on patrol spotted a vehicle with mismatched licence plates, but when they tried to stop the car, the driver sped off, crashing a short while later into a nearby property in Vredehoek.

“Three suspects tried to escape on foot, but were all apprehended by the officers. “Inside the vehicle were numerous suspected stolen items, including golf clubs, a flat-screen TV and wine,” the City said. Cape Times · Stolen property recovered after car chase The suspects were detained at Cape Town Central SAPS on various charges, including possession of suspected stolen property, fraud, and reckless and negligent driving.

“This was outstanding work by the officers, and an example of the good work carried out daily by our enforcement services, coupled with technology, in support of the SAPS.” Last year, the City established a dedicated Law Enforcement unit in the CBD, and plans are under way for similar initiatives in the Bellville and Wynberg CBD hubs. Meanwhile, reacting to the latest crime statistics on Tuesday, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City was crowding crime prevention resources into hot spot areas.