LISTEN: R100k reward for info on leap officer’s killers

The City is offering a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for the murder of off-duty Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officer, Toufiek Williams, who was shot and killed in Mitchells Plain on Sunday. The 37-year-old, attached to the Hanover Park LEAP deployment, was reportedly walking along with his young daughter when they got caught in gang crossfire.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the shooting incident occurred on the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets, Beacon Valley at about 12:30pm. “Police members attended to the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” he said.

City Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that he had consulted with the Mayor regarding the reward for information on those responsible. “He was struck by a stray bullet and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Metro Police and Law Enforcement responded to the scene, while the Safety and Security Investigation Unit immediately deployed to assist SAPS. While evidence was recovered from the scene, SAPS has already activated the 72-Hour Action Plan and all role players are working together to bring those responsible to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's loved ones during this difficult time,” he said.

Premier Alan Winde sent his condolences to Williams’ family and called for the police to arrest those responsible. “He was an officer deployed to Hanover Park. I hope to see urgent action from SAPS. Our fight against crime remains a top priority,” he said. Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) chair, Norman Jantjies said the community was reeling from Williams’s death.

“We are concerned, this is one of the many murders that take place in Mitchells Plain. “Last week there were nine murders, and now this. Murder seems to be a prevalent occurrence and this murder was also gang-related. Williams was not the intended target. We are very concerned about the ongoing gang violence and believe it can’t be dealt with by the normal police, we need reinforcements. We also need CCTV cameras in all the hotspot areas,” he said.

R100 000 REWARD OFFERED Anyone with information on the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line to 32211, alternatively use the My SAPS mobile app. Tip-offs to the City can also anonymously be made by calling the City's toll-free number at 0800 11 00 77.