LISTEN: South African Weather Service issues extreme heat warning for Western, Northern Cape

Residents of the Western Cape and Northern Cape have been advised to brace for extreme heat, with temperatures expected to soar to 43 degrees Celsius in some areas. In an advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, the SAWS said these neighbouring provinces can expect very hot and uncomfortable weather conditions.

“Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s and reaching 40 degrees Celsius. Such weather conditions can result in health effects, and it's essential to take the necessary precautions. “Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape, Matzikama, Cederberg and Berg River municipalities in the Western Cape and over the Dawid Kruiper Municipality in the Northern Cape,” read the advisory. “When the temperature is extremely high, human’s ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat that leads to hypothermia. In an extreme hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heat stroke.

“Heat stroke can be fatal if medical attention is not available immediately, if a heat wave occurs during a drought, which dries out vegetation it can contribute to veld fires.” The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre urged the public to take precautions to mitigate any potential health, and general safety impacts from the predicted weather. These include avoiding the outdoors if possible, staying hydrated and keeping a particularly close eye on the elderly, persons with serious health conditions and young children.