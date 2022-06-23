LISTEN: Suspects face court for possession of counterfeit money and bank cards

Cape Town – Police have arrested four suspects for the possession of counterfeit money and bank cards in Brackenfell. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said efforts to bring criminals to book landed the four suspects, aged between 29 and 43, behind bars on Wednesday morning.

“Members of Maitland Flying Squad followed-up information about a suspicious vehicle and pulled it over and searched it. The members found counterfeit money in the vehicle. Liesl Van Der Schyff · Flying Squad “One of the suspect’s premises was also searched and ammunition and bank cards were confiscated,” Twigg said. Police have arrested four suspects for the possession of counterfeit money and bank cards in Brackenfell. The suspects are due to make their court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s court once they have been charged.

In an unrelated matter, members of the Anti-Gang Unit were deployed in Manenberg on Wednesday and conducted an intelligence operation at identified premises in Heideveld. “These premises were searched and two 9mm pistols were confiscated. Two males aged 22 and 25 were arrested and detained on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Twigg said. The suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

