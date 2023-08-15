LISTEN: Taken from their communities too soon, law enforcement officers honoured

Zamikhaya Kwinana and Toufeek Williams, both learner law enforcement officers (LLEO) who were shot and killed recently, were remembered as dedicated family men who lived to make their communities safer for their own children and those around them. Kwinana and Williams were honoured during a memorial service held by the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate on Monday evening.

Kwinana, a 33-year-old father of four, was shot while on patrol with colleagues in a marked Law Enforcement vehicle in Nyanga on August 4. Williams, attached to the Hanover Park unit, was shot on July 30 in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, while off duty and carrying a young child. It is believed the officer was caught in gang crossfire when he sustained a head wound, and later passed away in hospital. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Kwinana and Williams were taken from their families and from their communities far too soon.

“These were young men in the prime of their lives – both in their thirties, both with young families and both with bright careers in law enforcement ahead of them. “One was taken in the senseless violence of a taxi strike that served no purpose, and the other taken in the senseless crossfire of a gang warfare that has terrorised communities in our city for decades. “We are all deeply saddened by the deaths of these officers, but I also know that their sacrifice will strengthen our resolve in the fight against chaos and lawlessness. We will not fail them and we will not forget them,” said Hill-Lewis.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said both officers were dedicated family men who lived to make their communities safer for their own children and those around them. Cape Times · Law enforcement officers honoured “We honour their lives, their loss is felt not only in their homes and neighbourhood, but also in this directorate. “We grieve with their loved ones and while it is cold comfort, we will continue to seek out those who perpetrated these cowardly acts. These officers answered the call to serve and protect and for that we salute them,” said Smith.