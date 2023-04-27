LISTEN: Tik worth millions taken off the streets

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said at about 11am on Tuesday, members of the Table View Saps received information regarding a suspected drug courier booked in a room at a hotel in Marine Drive.

Cape Town - Police discovered tik worth more than R3.2million in a hotel room in Table View this week.

“SAPS raided the room and found 13 containers (13 kg) filled with tik, with an estimated street value of R3.2million. No one was in the room.

“All the tik was confiscated and booked in as exhibits,” Van Wyk said.

“The Hawks are now investigating the matter and are in pursuit of the suspect.”