LISTEN: Tik worth millions taken off the streets

Cape Town - Police discovered tik worth more than R3.2million in a hotel room in Table View this week.
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said at about 11am on Tuesday, members of the Table View Saps received information regarding a suspected drug courier booked in a room at a hotel in Marine Drive.
“SAPS raided the room and found 13 containers (13 kg) filled with tik, with an estimated street value of R3.2million. No one was in the room.
“All the tik was confiscated and booked in as exhibits,” Van Wyk said.
“The Hawks are now investigating the matter and are in pursuit of the suspect.”
In a separate incident, members attached to the West Coast District, Provincial Operational Command Centre and Provincial Traffic, were lauded for their efforts to remove drugs from the streets after arresting a suspect found with 41 000 mandrax tablets during a vehicle checkpoint stop.
“On Wednesday, during an integrated operation, the members conducted a vehicle checkpoint along the N7 Klawer weighbridge. They stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle which resulted in the confiscation of a total 41 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R2 050 000.00.”
The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman was arrested and is expected in the Klawer Magistrate court on Friday.
