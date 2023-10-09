LISTEN: Two held after bloody weekend in Heinz Park, more suspects sought

Police have detained two suspects in connection with a triple murder that rocked the Heinz Park community at the weekend.

At least six people were killed in the area at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the two suspects were taken into custody by Serious and Violent Crime Unit detectives following the murders of three men on Saturday at about 7.10pm.

“The suspects, aged 29 and 30, are interrogated and once charged, they are expected to make a court appearance in Athlone for the murders of three men, aged 29, 37 and 51, who were shot and killed in Cornflower Street,” Traut said.