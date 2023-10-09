LISTEN: Two held after bloody weekend in Heinz Park, more suspects sought

Police have detained two suspects in connection with a triple murder that rocked the Heinz Park community at the weekend.
At least six people were killed in the area at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the two suspects were taken into custody by Serious and Violent Crime Unit detectives following the murders of three men on Saturday at about 7.10pm.
“The suspects, aged 29 and 30, are interrogated and once charged, they are expected to make a court appearance in Athlone for the murders of three men, aged 29, 37 and 51, who were shot and killed in Cornflower Street,” Traut said.
Meanwhile, Anti-Gang Unit detectives are requesting anyone with information on another attack on three men in Heinz Park on Sunday afternoon to come forward to assist with the police investigation.
“In (Sunday’s) incident, four armed suspects opened fire at the group of three men, aged 17, 34 and 41, killing them on the scene at 330pm in Roos Street.
“The suspects fled and are yet to be apprehended,” Traut said.
“The motives for the two triple murders a day apart in the same area are yet to be determined, and the possibility that the two incidents are linked is not excluded.”
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.
Cape Times