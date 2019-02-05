Despite heavy rains in the Little Karoo the drought has not broken and residents have been urged to keep saving water. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Heavy rains, thunderstorms and hail in the Little Karoo resulted in some rivers flowing for the first time in four years. While the rain caused damage to homes and infrastructure in Oudtshoorn and surrounds, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said yesterday that in some areas rivers flowed for the first time in years, including the Touws River.

The Gamka Dam in Beaufort West also saw some water in it for the first time in years.

While the drought-stricken Karoo region had received some much-needed rainfall, the drought is by no means broken, Bredell said.

“Some areas in the region received more water than others, but the rainfall was rarely more than 10mm in places. The reality is that the drought remains in full effect and we continue to plan and manage accordingly,” ­Bredell said.

He has urged communities in the Karoo to continue to drive water use down and to report and fix leaks as quickly as possible.

“Municipalities like Beaufort West, Kannaland and Laingsburg will continue receiving assistance from the province, as has been the case over the past four years, but we must urge proper management of the water supply in these towns.

"Decisive action against water wasters and high water users is needed, as well as the continued monitoring of water restrictions.”

Bredell said the towns all had water but would continue to see water shortages at times due to periods of high demand that emptied reservoirs faster than boreholes could replenish them.

“The provincial Department of Local Government delivered 11 000 litres of bottled water to Laingsburg last week, following 34 000 litres to Beaufort West the week before, in ongoing efforts to alleviate the situation in the Karoo. This work continues,” Bredell said.

Average dam levels in the Western Cape stand at 46.6%.

At the same time last year, dam levels were at 23.6%. Dams that supply the City of Cape Town with water stand at 58.3%.

The Theewaterskloof Dam is currently at 45.2% capacity; the Voëlvlei Dam at 73.2%, the Berg River Dam is at 81% and the Clanwilliam Dam at 50.6% capacity.

Cape Times