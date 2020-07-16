Living in container, waiting for City to fix Mitchells Plain home petrol bombed two years ago

Cape Town – Two years after the council house she lived in was petrol-bombed, Margaret Bruiners and her seven family members are still living in a container, waiting for the City to fix the damages. The 58-year-old’s home in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, was gutted in June 2018 when Christopher Brown, who lived in a wendy house on the property, was arrested for the rape and murder of 6-year-old Stacey Adams, and residents retaliated, petrol-bombing the premises. Stacey’s body was found buried in a shallow grave next to the wendy house. Bruiners said she and her husband, daughter and five grandchildren are still living in a container, as the house has not been fixed. She said her husband had severe chest pains and the cold in the container made things worse.

“We have been all over town trying to get the City to tell us when they are going to fix the house.

“We lost everything in the incident, we are still struggling to rebuild,” she said.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said they were still in the process of getting the repairs done.

“The City is following due process to ensure the repairs take place. It is doing its very best to resolve this as a matter of urgency, despite the impact that the Covid-19 lockdown has had.

“We had a meeting with the contractor on Monday, and have agreed on a programme of works for insurance claims. Once the City’s processes have been completed, the contractor will be issued with an instruction to start with the repairs and the date on which the repairs are expected to take place will be communicated with the tenant,” he said.

Bruiners said she was eagerly awaiting word from the City.

“They are taking so long. Of course all we can really do is be patient. We have to wash using the bucket, there’s a tap and toilet outside, on the property,” Bruiners said.

Cape Times