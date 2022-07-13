Load shedding nightmare stalks ordinary citizens

Cape Town - Load shedding has had a devastating impact on residents who have had to adjust to living without electricity for several hours a day and fight to safeguard their food and appliances, as well as keeping up with work demands amid intermittent internet connections. For 67-year-old father and grandfather Darrel Abrahams from Kensington, it has been a nightmare. They experience load shedding three times a day.

Story continues below Advertisement

“People are on a knife’s edge; when robots go down you can sense the anger and frustration. It is becoming more and more impactful the longer it goes on. Buying extra appliances, while us as pensioners are literally paying our heads off for electricity, gas and fuel. “It is demoralising. Many people are lapsing into depression. You are even scared of getting sick.” He said he recently spent more than R4 000 to repair his motorised gate.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My oven is also going to cost R2 000 to replace a circuit as a result of load shedding." He added that in spite of the rolling blackouts, he was still spending over R2 000 a month on electricity. “To top it off, my daughter and son work from home. Then the internet is off and on. Solar heating is going to cost you thousands of rand, so it’s also not an option for everyone.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Nicole Bresendale, 30, from Bridgetown said: “You will have 10 units when electricity goes off then all of a sudden, when it comes back on you only have 7 units. What happened to the other units? I’m in Bridgetown, my family is in Hanover Park and they are experiencing the same problem.” The mother of one said she had tried to adjust her lifestyle around the blackouts, after her TV broke due to a power surge. “I finish my food early and try to work around it,” said Bresendale.

Story continues below Advertisement

Civic organisation, Stop CoCT said load shedding was the main topic of concern on its social media platform. “The point of discussion on the Stop CoCT group is mostly centred around load shedding. Some people report that they use more electricity units than usual when charging batteries. Other members report a substantial reduction in units on their meters after a load shedding spell,” said Stop CoCT founder Sandra Dickson “It is difficult to understand what motivation can be left at Eskom to maintain and repair coal power stations. Instead of being maintained, South Africa’s coal-powered power stations have turned into huge scrapyards.

“South Africans are facing a bleak future of blackouts as Eskom fails dismally in doing the necessary maintenance it promised to do when it appointed a new CEO three years ago, and a switch to renewables is not going to happen in only a few months.” Meanwhile, Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter this week said their plans to end rolling blackouts were currently focused on transmission projects in order to increase grid access. President Cyril Ramaphosa also touched on the matter, adding stabilising the electricity system was an “immediate priority”.