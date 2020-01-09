This as the power utility continued with Stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday night until Thursday morning. It announced the possibility of a consecutive night to “replenish water resources for its pumped storage schemes and minimise the use of diesel at the open cycle gas turbines”.
“The power system remains vulnerable. While we were able to replenish water levels at the pumped storage schemes overnight we are currently using these emergency resources including diesel to meet demand today.
"In the event that we lose other generation units or are unable to bring back those that were out for maintenance, load shedding may be implemented earlier in the day. We will keep customers informed of the status of the power system,” Eskom said.
Speaking in Kimberley while drumming up support for the ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to give Eskom’s new chief executive, André de Ruyter, a chance to address the utility’s problems.