Cape Town – Eskom’s Stage 2 load shedding will cost the Western Cape economy R150 million per day, says Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier.
The impact of load shedding is currently estimated to cost R75 million per stage, per day for the Western Cape, with Eskom warning of load shedding for the remainder of this week.
"As the Western Cape Government, we have taken a number of actions to mitigate the impact of load shedding on the provincial economy, and build energy resilience.
"However, the cost of load shedding remains high, particularly for manufacturing in the Western Cape.
"We also can’t ignore the impact of load shedding on households, small businesses and agriculture for example, which are forced to invest in alternative powers sources to build their resilience against energy failures.