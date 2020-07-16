Lobby group hails beheading of Cecil John Rhodes bust

Cape Town – Lobby group the Black People’s National Crisis Committee has welcomed the beheading of a Cecil John Rhodes bust, saying it formed part of a project of idolisation of a man with a sordid history of pillaging Africa’s resources and its people. The incident comes amid the growing global support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which has seen a number of Confederate and colonial statues removed in the US, UK, Belgium and New Zealand. The committee said in a statement yesterday: “We welcome the work of the Godly sent angels who, with utmost precision and resolve, beheaded the bust of the evil imperialist Rhodes. “The bust at Rhodes Memorial forms part of a scandalous project of idolisation and memorialisation of a man with a sordid history of pillaging African resources and its peoples for the benefit of the British nation and its descendants.” According to South African National Parks (SANParks) acting head of communications, Rey Thakhuli, the bust of the 19th century colonialist at the Rhodes Memorial site was found to have been vandalised on Monday.

“The head of the statue was cut from the bust with what seems to be an angle grinder, somewhere between Sunday night or the early hours of Monday morning.

"A Table Mountain National Park ranger on patrol of the area came across the incident and alerted authorities. A case was then reported to SAPS for further investigation,” said Thakhuli.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said a case of malicious damage to property was reported at Rondebosch police station on Tuesday.

“The circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated and no one has been arrested as yet,” said Traut.

During the #RhodesMustFall campaign at UCT, in 2015, paint was poured over the bust and the figure’s nose cut off.

