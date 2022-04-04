Local hero fights through smoke and fire to rescue family who once helped him

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha resident Monwabisi Ntenyani was on his way home from work when he heard cries for help in Makhaza. He rushed to where the shouts were coming from, only to find his friends trapped in a burning house.

Four people including two infants died during the fire on Saturday morning. They were believed to have been Zimbabwean nationals. Ntenyani, a family friend of the deceased, managed to rescue two people. It’s unclear what caused the fire. Speaking to the Cape Times on Sunday, Ntenyani described the scene as horrible.

“I was coming from work when I heard people screaming just as I was about to get into my house. “Upon my arrival, the house was on fire and people were struggling to open the burglar barred door because it was locked. I had to use all my power to open it. “I managed to take out three people but the third one, an infant, died just after I rescued her.

“What broke my heart was the fact that I could not rescue the granny and children, but I tried my best. “The smoke was too much, it was all over the house and I could not see at all. “The father of the children fainted and he was coughing a lot.

“What I saw was horrible. The incident is still in my head and it will take time to forget about it. “I know the family and they helped me a lot during my dark days, even when I was rescuing some of them from the fire I was doing it out of my heart because I know their hearts,” said Ntenyani. Neighbour Takudzwa Gombe said it was the first time he had experienced such an incident.

“I could hear people crying for help inside. The community came to also assist but we were all struggling to open the burglar bar. “One of the guys who lives in the area managed to open the burglar bar and rescue three people, including an infant, but unfortunately the infant did not make it. “The community managed to extinguish the fire before the Fire and Rescue crew arrived. The two rescued people are now at the hospital,” said Gombe.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said crews from Lansdowne Road, Khayelitsha, and Mitchells Plain were dispatched to the scene but reported that the fire was extinguished prior to their arrival. “The City’s Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 3.40am that a dwelling was on fire in Lulwane Street, Khayelitsha. The formal dwelling sustained partial damage, but a search of the property led to the discovery of four bodies – four females, (2 infants, a child, and an adult). The scene was handed over to the SAPS and the cause is unknown at this stage,” said Carelse. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said an inquest case docket was registered for investigation.