Cape Town – George remained volatile over the weeked, with commuters scrambling for transport after the local taxi industry suspended its services. This follows a stand-off between Thembalethu taxi drivers and traffic officials, who had impounded about 13 taxis for not being roadworthy, last week.

The drivers and their bosses went on a rampage allegedly torching two George municipal traffic patrol vehicles, petrol-bombing a private vehicle of a Go George bus service employee and a private vehicle belonging to a provincial traffic officer.

Taxi bosses claimed traffic officials impounded their taxis to make way for the Go George bus service.

The violence has resulted in Provincial Transport and Public Works MEC Donald Grant declaring the area high-risk and announcing that should the violence continue it would be met with extraordinary measures. These included closing the local taxi rank to protect commuters and secure infrastructure.

“The current situation and threats are compromising peace and stability within the public transport industry, and could result in further incidents of violence that in turn could result in the loss of lives.

‘‘To stabilise the situation and to avert tension between public transport operators, I have made known my intention to close the minibus-taxi ranks in Thembalethu and George CBD for a set period.

“Although not all the routes from the George CBD taxi facility are affected by the violence, it’s considered prudent to close the entire rank to avoid further tension between operators and taxi-on-bus violence. No minibus-taxi operations will be allowed in these areas,” Grant said.

His spokesperson, Siphesihle Dube, said the area remained high-risk over the weekend following reports that taxi associations leaders called on operators from outside of George to flood the area and block key routes, ranks and the bus depot.

“The Provincial Taxi Registrar and the Provincial Regulatory Entity will also investigate incidents and implement disciplinary action against associations, operators or their employees who breach the codes of conduct for taxi associations, operators and drivers,” Dube said.

However, no taxi ranks had been closed yet.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said members were monitoring the situation, as taxi owners had continued to suspend their operations. He was uncertain when they would be operational again.

