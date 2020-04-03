Lockdown grief grows for missing Hout Bay fishers' families

Cape Town – As the families of six missing Hout Bay fishermen are confined to their homes during the national lockdown, they say being home is a constant reminder that their loved ones are not with them. A group of 13 fishermen went missing when their inflatable boat capsized between Oudekraal and Mouille Point about a month ago. During an extensive search which involved the SA Air Force, one man was found dead and six unharmed. Theresa Brink, whose nephew Brentino, 17, is among the six, said: “We hope that after this 21-day lockdown we will see some people (help). We must assist our son. I was sick for two weeks after the disappearance of Brentino, Maurice and Ganief and others.” She said Brentino was like a son to her.

“Right now I am worried about where Brentiono could be. I can’t take this any more because Brentino does not deserve this. He is my sister’s son who was at all times in my house. After playing with his friends, he would come and visit me at my working site,” said Theresa.

“It was only on Wednesday when I saw a grey or black helicopter after a long time. I don’t see any sea rescue; because of this lockdown, everyone is trapped in the house,” she added.

Brentano’s cousin Roscoe Jacobs said his absence was felt by the family.

“During this period it is very difficult for the family because the families are locked down in their homes with their loved ones and close by. It is a constant reminder that he is not with us.

“His absence is felt by the family. It is very tough. We continue to pray that they are found so that the family can have closure,” Jacobs said.

“It’s not easy during this period, but we continue to ask people to pray and to support the family as we go through this difficult time,” he added.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the search for the six missing fishers was continuing.

“No missing fishermen have been found so far, but the search still continues,” said Lambinon.

