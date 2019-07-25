DA regional chairperson Erik Marais said: “It is each person’s democratic right to decide their political home. We wish her the best moving forward.” Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – An alleged failure to uplift the Cape Winelands’ marginalised residents has led to a long-standing DA ward chairperson resigning from the party. Lameez de Klerk has terminated her membership from the DA after having served for more than a decade.

In a letter De Klerk said she could no longer endorse a party she came to understand never “intended” to realise its campaign promises to help improve the lives of the poor and working class.

“I and many others were the foot soldiers for the DA. Since they have come into power, not one RDP house has been built in Cloetesville, Ida’s Valley, Pniel or Jamestown, while pushing us further into the boundaries of the town.

“The DA as the ruling party will never treat us fairly and the opportunities they talk about are reserved for a selected, elite few,” she said.

De Klerk said she would continue in her work as a community activist.

DA ward councillor Elsabe Vermeulen said she received word of De Klerk’s resignation from the party through social media and considered it a loss.

She said the DA was losing strong activists within their poor communities due to slow delivery of housing and services, which saw an increase in service delivery protests in the town.

Stellenbosch municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said: “Since this council took office in 2016, it has made every effort to prioritise and fast-track housing developments across the entire municipal area, including Ida’s Valley and Cloetesville.

“We are currently busy with a housing development in Ida’s Valley that includes RDP houses. The municipality has also entered the initiation phase of the mixed-use Cloetesville Housing Project and land has already been identified for this project.

“There is also a huge housing development that includes RDP houses in Jamestown to which all residents of Stellenbosch will have access,” said Grobbelaar.

He said due to a shortage of land in specific areas, houses could not be built everywhere but all residents of the greater Stellenbosch have access to houses built in the various housing developments across the municipal area.

Approached for comment on De Klerk’s resignation the DA’s regional chairperson Erik Marais said: “It is each person’s democratic right to decide their political home. We wish her the best moving forward.”

