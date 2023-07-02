Long-serving parks staff an inspiration to us all, says City

Of the 152 staff members who were celebrated, some have served for 45 years, and others about two decades. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, said these employees were the backbone of the organisation.

“We are immensely proud of their achievements and are thankful for their unwavering commitment and loyalty to the department. We thank them for their hard work. They are true role models for our staff and serve as an inspiration to us all and a reminder of the importance of hard work and dedication.

“We hope to follow in their footsteps and continue to make a positive impact on our community. We are truly grateful for their contribution,” said Van der Ross.

Among the employees was George Petersen from Mitchells Plain, who celebrated 45 years of service. Petersen began his employment with the then parks and forests department in 1978. He has worked at the Hill Star and Athlone depots for more than 20 years, where he is currently a team leader.