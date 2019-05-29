File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – The Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance has recovered R185.8 million for complainants in the past year after receiving a record number of 1 1768 written requests for assistance. Of the requests, 5 978 were chargeable complaints that fell within the jurisdiction of the office, the ombudsman, Ron McLaren, said. “This was an increase of 10% compared to the 5435 chargeable complaints received in 2017.”

The bulk of the complaints related to funeral benefits. In terms of Rule 3.2.5, compensation of R632 737 was awarded to 160 complainants for poor service by insurers.

The ombudsman also set a new benchmark, with 91% of complaints finalised within six months

McLaren said despite the fair treatment of customers being a part of insurance regulations, some insurers demonstrated the opposite behaviour.

One such case had involved a funeral claim for a stillborn baby, in which the insurer had unfairly refused a R1000 payment.

There were three final determinations against Alexander Forbes Life, the ombudsman said, and in one case it was ordered to pay R7 500 in compensation in terms of Rule 3.2.5 “for the suffering of distress, inconvenience and financial loss”.

The ombudsman said he also relied on fairness in instructing Sanlam Developing Markets to pay a funeral claim on the death of a second cousin, who had been described as a cousin by the complainant. The term “cousin” included second cousins in certain black languages/cultures.

“During 2018 there were discussions with the Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance and the National Treasury about a possible amalgamation of (that) ombudsman and this office to provide consumers with a single point of entry for insurance complaints,” said McLaren.

He stressed that his office had an open-door policy for complainants and insurers alike.

Cape Times