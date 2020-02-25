LOOK: Activists decry exclusion of poor from economy at Parliament protest









Cape Town – More than 100 activists from around the country protested at the doors of Parliament yesterday against the exclusion of poor, unemployed people from the economy ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget speech tomorrow. Protesters from six provinces including members of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the Assembly of the Unemployed (AoU), came together under the banner of the Cry of the Xcluded campaign which aims to unite the working class, employed and unemployed, in the struggle for jobs, services and dignity. Some members travelled from Mpumalanga to Cape Town in a caravan. On Sunday, the group protested at the V&A Waterfront. AoU spokesperson Siziphiwe Dunjana said the youth was excluded from the economy and the protest was an alternative job summit. “We decided to show the government the real job summit and what our demands are. They can't speak on behalf of us because they are not part of us and they are clueless about our demands.

“Government does the job summit every year but we, as the working class, are being excluded,” said Dunjana.

The protesters are demanding a basic income grant for unemployed graduates, that government should do away with the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), and address the issue of climate change.

“If the government can't afford to give unemployed youth grants then they must create jobs.

"The internships are only for a year, yet many companies require more than three years' experience to get a job, where are we going to get that experience?” Dunjana asked.

Pinky Langa from Mpumalanga who has a diploma in IT said she has been unemployed since 2011.

“It is hard as a woman to be unemployed. I can't even afford basic needs of a woman such as sanitary pads and other needs.

"The government is trying to privatise Eskom and that means a lot of people will be retrenched and live in poverty joining millions of South Africans,” said Langa.

Cape Times