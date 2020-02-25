Protesters from six provinces including members of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the Assembly of the Unemployed (AoU), came together under the banner of the Cry of the Xcluded campaign which aims to unite the working class, employed and unemployed, in the struggle for jobs, services and dignity.
Some members travelled from Mpumalanga to Cape Town in a caravan. On Sunday, the group protested at the V&A Waterfront.
AoU spokesperson Siziphiwe Dunjana said the youth was excluded from the economy and the protest was an alternative job summit.
“We decided to show the government the real job summit and what our demands are. They can't speak on behalf of us because they are not part of us and they are clueless about our demands.