Cape Town – The kidnapping charge against Ely Kibunda, the co-accused in twin baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane’s kidnapping case, has been withdrawn. Tiwane was snatched a month ago in Parow and 18-year-old Claremont High School pupil Karabo Tau was arrested for the crime. Kibunda, 22, was later arrested as well. Kibunda made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was informed the State decided to withdraw the charge. Tau was granted R2 000 bail yesterday, after her defence presented its argument. During Tau’s bail application yesterday, prosecutor Matrose Tobinceba said the State was considering changing Tau’s kidnapping charges to human trafficking.

The prosecutor also told the court that should Tau be granted bail, it would not only put her life in danger but also jeopardise the chances of finding the baby alive.

Last week video footage was shown in court which showed Tau at school at the time of the alleged abduction.

The case was postponed to 7 April.

Meanwhile, the baby’s father, Siyanda Thungani, said he was not sure how he felt about the developments in the case, but he trusted that the State knew what it was doing.

He said the other twin was very troubled and cried a lot because he missed his brother.

“She (Tau) was here at 2pm on the afternoon (the baby went missing),” Thungani alleged.

He said the family wanted the baby back.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk on Tuesday said detectives were still investigating and there were no new developments.

He said detectives were following up on all leads.

