Tiwane was snatched a month ago in Parow and 18-year-old Claremont High School pupil Karabo Tau was arrested for the crime. Kibunda, 22, was later arrested as well.
Kibunda made a brief appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was informed the State decided to withdraw the charge.
Tau was granted R2 000 bail yesterday, after her defence presented its argument.
During Tau’s bail application yesterday, prosecutor Matrose Tobinceba said the State was considering changing Tau’s kidnapping charges to human trafficking.