LOOK: Black Lives Matter picket outside Parliament

Cape Town – Scores of people gathered outside Parliament yesterday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The event was on the back of outrage about the assault and death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa and American George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck during an arrest. SANDF officials were accused of assaulting Khosa for allegedly breaking lockdown regulations and he later succumbed to his injuries. Yesterday, people laid flowers, candles and placards on Parliament’s fence in support of the movement. Participant Margy Gibbons said as a white person she felt compelled to participate in the matter.

“What stands out for me is that if we are not angry, we are not paying attention, so we need to raise our level of attention to the matter.

“I think the recent experience of the Covid-19 cautions means that we are so restricted and our movement highlights to me how separate we are.

“The reason why today is so important is so that we can overcome barriers and prove that whoever we are, we can step up and pay attention to this matter and we have to make a change, make a difference,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons said the government has not done enough to fight the inequality between blacks and whites.

A UCT student, Ross Capazorio, called for people from all races to be part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“All the voices of the oppressed and assaulted are now in chorus and we are starting to reach the agenda. It’s reflected across the world, we see protest actions in many countries, all over the place.

“The Black Lives Matter movement is spreading its roots and people are now standing up for justice and I think now more than ever. People should show solidarity and do whatever you can, whatever activism you can with the aim to reach out,” said Capazorio.

