LOOK: City to continue enforcing by-laws on refugees after distressful scenes

"The court order granted on February 17 gave the City the go-ahead to enforce its by-laws in the Greenmarket Square area.





" This operation was completed yesterday, but was then followed by an illegal invasion of refugees at St Mary’s Church opposite Parliament.





"The church laid a charge of trespassing and the City then supported the South African Police Service in removing the group from the church premises.





"Overnight, a group of the refugees settled on open land in the vicinity of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. The City’s enforcement agencies have since started an operation to move them from this piece of land.





"We need to reiterate a few points, as per the court order:





1. The refugees who have been moved from Greenmarket Square are not allowed any conduct in contravention of the City’s by-laws anywhere else in the city. 2. That any such conduct would be in contempt of the court order. 3. That neither the City, or any other agency, has to provide alternative accommodation to the group. 4. As indicated in our original communication on this matter on Sunday, 1 March, we appeal to the refugees to return to the areas they were living in before the initial sit-in protest in St. George’s Mall.





Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

"There were no arrests during the operation at Greenmarket Square. Following the invasion of St Mary’s, arrests were made – the South African Police Service would be best placed to speak to the number of arrests and the charges.





"During the current operation, three arrests have been made – three males aged 17, 38 and 41, charged with assault on a police officer, contravention of a court order and resisting arrest.





"This is an extremely volatile situation, which the City is trying to manage as best as possible and we appeal to everyone concerned to please allow our staff to execute their duties in line with the court order."





Raphael Wolf reported that Law enforcement and Metro police muscled, shoved and walked refugees out of the grounds of the St Mary’s Roman Catholic Cathedral in the city centre and a public park a few blocks away amid emotion-charged scenes of distress yesterday.