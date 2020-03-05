LOOK: Electricity box may have sparked Khayelitsha fire that killed mom, three kids

Cape Town – Khayelitsha mother Zukiswa Vuntu died at the door of her shack as she tried to get her three children out of their burning Endlovini informal settlement home. Vuntu and her youngsters, Anako, 8, Siyamthanda, 7, and Khayone, 5, died just after midnight yesterday. Vuntu’s sister, Bulelwa Vuntu, said she received a call about the fire. “We got a call to come to my sister’s house, but when we came there was no fire and it was too late, they were already gone. “We are really hurting. We are grateful to the community for trying to assist.” She said they were waiting on the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

“We suspect it may have been electricity-related, because the fire started in the bedroom and that is where the electricity box was,” Bulelwa said.

Next-door neighbour Nolutho Sijula said by the time she got there it was already too late.

“The fire was huge and there was nothing we could do. The children were screaming and calling for us to help them and open, but we tried and the flames were getting too high.

“There was nothing we could do to open the gate.”

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

She said other residents joined efforts to put the fire out.

Councillor Bongile Ngcani was yesterday trying to assist the family. “It is a very sad thing that happened here and this will continue to happen as people live in squalor and there are no roads for emergency services to attend quickly.

“We are trying to address this. These are young people that had a bright future, but because of poverty they died.

“They said the children were bundled at the door screaming for help. They were able to open the door but no one was able to open the lock. They died in that manner, screaming for help,” Ngcani said.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said when fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the home completely destroyed by the blaze.

“There were discoveries of bodies of a woman, two girls and a boy,” he said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said an investigation was opened.

“The cause of fire is unknown at this stage,” Rwexana said.

Cape Times