Cape Town – Festive season celebrations kicked off in the Mother City last night as thousands of spectators flocked to the city centre for the annual Festive Lights Switch-On.
The event attracts an estimated 80 000 people each year, with revellers lining the streets from early afternoon to get the best view and enjoy live entertainment ahead of the 8.30pm switch-on.
The free open-air event celebrated its 50th anniversary under the theme "Cape Town: Window to the World", with a star-studded line-up including performances by Sho Madjozi, the Ndlovu Youth Choir and YoungstaCPT.
Mayor Dan Plato said: “The switching on of the festive lights is something all of Cape Town looks forward to as it signals the start of the festive season.
"This year’s theme focuses on diversity, which is what Cape Town reflects and different communities across the city are expected to be part of this celebration of togetherness and sharing.”