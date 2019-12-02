LOOK: Festive lights switch-on celebrates Cape Town's diversity









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cape Town – Festive season celebrations kicked off in the Mother City last night as thousands of spectators flocked to the city centre for the annual Festive Lights Switch-On. The event attracts an estimated 80 000 people each year, with revellers lining the streets from early afternoon to get the best view and enjoy live entertainment ahead of the 8.30pm switch-on. The free open-air event celebrated its 50th anniversary under the theme "Cape Town: Window to the World", with a star-studded line-up including performances by Sho Madjozi, the Ndlovu Youth Choir and YoungstaCPT. Mayor Dan Plato said: “The switching on of the festive lights is something all of Cape Town looks forward to as it signals the start of the festive season. "This year’s theme focuses on diversity, which is what Cape Town reflects and different communities across the city are expected to be part of this celebration of togetherness and sharing.”

Audrey Klein, from Elsies River, had set up camp at the top of Adderley Street with her family, including a number of nieces and nephews. “The switching on of the lights has always been a family affair that we look forward to every year.

"The children love it and we always make sure to come through early,” Klein said.

“We chose a spot near the big screen so we are able to see the live entertainment as well.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

"It’s always a great vibe,” Klein added. Plans were revealed on Friday at the Castle of Good Hope for the much-anticipated Cape Town Street Parade.

Previously known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) has been the organiser of the new format Cape Town Street Parade since its launch in October 2017.

Next year the event will take place on Saturday, January 4, rather than the traditional date of January 2, as sunset on January 2 coincides with the Friday Jum’ah of the Muslim community.

The parade and choral competitions promise to yet again deliver a world-class showcase of the best of "Klopse" entertainment at one of the largest cultural festivals in Africa.

Golden circle tickets for the parade and choral competitions are available at Computicket and for the first time this year, fans are able to purchase a discounted season ticket to attend all of the Choral Competitions at Athlone Stadium.

Visit https://tickets.computicket.com/event/cape_town_street_parade/7073230/7122773/42411 for more.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Times