LOOK: Firefighters still battling Lion's Head blaze, road closures in place

Cape Town – Road closures ares still in place in the vicinity of Kloofnek and Tafelberg roads due to the blaze on Lion's Head that gutted two houses, damaged three others and destroyed at least five cars as it moved along the mountain slope. "A total of 30 firefighting appliances and over 230 firefighters are still on scene, with Table Mountain National Parks and Working on Fire also assisting. "A number of firefighters were injured and taken to hospital. One firefighting appliance was unfortunately lost in the blaze," a City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Monday morning. Kloofnek Road is closed at Bellevue Road towards Camps Bay; Geneva Drive and Camps Bay Drive in the direction of the CBD; Camps Bay Drive at Dal Road; Kloofnek and Lower Kloof; Kloofnek and Nettleton roads; and Victoria Road and Lower Kloofnek. The City was forced to make a decision last night to evacuate homes in Nettleton Road. The City made available emergency shelter at the Clifton Community Hall.

The massive fire broke out below Tafelberg Road, on the slopes of Table Mountain, at about 12.50pm yesterday.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell advised last night that Clifton residents are "requested to make use of wet towels or rags wrapped around their mouth and nose".

"Evacuate immediately if you are told to do so and remember to take along your chronic medication, ID, passports, cash, cellphones, bottled water, non-perishable food, a set of clothing, blanket and toiletries.

"Protect your pets from wild fire smoke. The SPCA will assist animals that are displaced. The Clifton Community Hall will be made available for emergency sheltering which is situated in the Clifton beach parking area, off Victoria Road."

This morning the Fire and Rescue Service said the incident has been divided into five areas in order to make it more manageable.

"Division Alpha is from Tafelberg Road down to Trek Road up until Kloofnek Road. Division Bravo is from Kloofnek Road up to Signal Hill.

"Division Charlie is from Lion's Head down to Nettleton Road. Division Delta is between Kloof Road and Camps Bay Drive – the area called The Glen. Division Echo is from Clifton Road up until Roundhouse Road.

The blaze, fanned by gale-force winds, had caused thick clouds of smoke to hover over residential areas for most of the late afternoon.

No injuries were reported and hikers were safely escorted off the mountain.

“About five dwellings were affected around Higgo and Trek roads, and about five cars burned on Signal Hill Road,” said Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said yesterday.

“We had 19 firefighting appliances on the scene and about 180 firefighters from the City, excluding Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire crews. Hikers were also assisted by rescue personnel to make their way down the mountain,” he added.

Table Mountain National Park fire manager Philip Prins said the fire started below Tafelberg Road and was first reported to them at about 12.50pm.

“We immediately dispatched the Table Mountain National Park ground crews, stationed at Kloof Nek and also at the Newlands firebase.

"We dispatched the Table Mountain Park dedicated helicopter as well as the City’s helicopter after we received the call. With the south-easterly wind, the fire spread very quickly.

“Unfortunately, helicopters had to stand down because of the wind. They couldn't fly anymore, the wind was just too strong.

“Some of the national park buildings and infrastructure may have been damaged by the fire. We are waiting for a report,” Prins said.

“We expect the head of the fire is going to burn itself out against last year's fire. In January 2019, there was a fire that started below Signal Hill road and went up to Lion’s Head.

"It looks like the head of this fire will burn out against that fire and won't spread towards Signal Hill itself.”

