LOOK: Four apartments gutted after City Bowl flat catches fire in Cape Town

Cape Town – Four apartments in Gardens in the City Bowl were gutted while a fifth sustained minor damages in the early hours today.

It took nearly four hours before the fire was extinguished above Arnold's Restaurant in lower Kloof Street, diagonally opposite the Lifestyle Centre.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service had received an emergency call at about 3.35am over a flat that had caught fire, said a spokesperson.

"Fire crews from Roeland Street, Salt River and Milnerton were quickly on the scene. Firefighters battled for almost four hours to contain the fire.

"Four apartments on the 5th floor were gutted and one on the 6th floor sustained minimal damages. No injuries were reported."