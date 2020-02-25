LOOK: Health alert after more sewage spills on Bloubergstrand beach









Cape Town – There is great concern over the medical conditions that can affect Cape Town residents who have come into contact with, among others, untreated sewage at various sites on Bloubergstrand beach. On Saturday, residents were shocked when untreated sewage, toilet paper and sanitary products washed out into the sea, which caused an unbearable stench, the Table View Ratepayers Association said. Yesterday, during a clean-up, the Water and Sanitation Department was informed of three new sites that had been affected after another sewerage pumping station broke down. The Table View Ratepayers Association posted on social media yesterday: "The sea may wash away the surface debris, but what about the sand that gets contaminated with e.coli, chemical waste and antibiotics from the human waste? "The medical conditions that arise from contact from this is serious. We have received a call from a medical professional asking about the Small Bay spill today, as there may be patients that are presenting with symptoms that frequented the area over the weekend!"

According to Xantha Limberg, Mayco member for water and waste services, load shedding was to blame for rendering the pumping station at Bloubergstrand inactive on Saturday, which also affected the warning system.

“On Saturday, 22 February, the pump station at Bloubergstrand failed temporarily due to load shedding, which resulted in a sewage spill.

"The relevant departments were notified immediately and they responded. Both Coastal Management and City Health departments sent staff to the site on Saturday and Sunday.

"Pollution warnings were installed at the site. The City monitored the area and the cleaning process continued today when the tide was low,” said Limberg.

At 10am yesterday, a suction pump truck started carrying out the clean-up of the contaminated water by Cafe Blouberg. During the clean-up, a worker slipped and fell on the rocks and reportedly broke his arm.

Later, at about 12.30pm, residents notified the Water and Sanitation Department that the sewage was flowing from outflows onto the beach to the left of the Blue Peter Hotel and Spanish Steps houses; the manholes at Small Bay just off Pellegrini Street; and the manhole on the steps on the beach in front of Ons Huisie restaurant, the Table View Ratepayers Association said.

"Lawrence (of the Water and Sanitation Department) immediately went to inspect and ensured that the Pellegrini sewerage pump was switched back on. Residents reported that the sewage had been spilling over for more than 48 hours.

"The fact that there is no warning system that notifies the authorities immediately that a sewerage pump is down is a huge problem.

"Even if load shedding is the cause for the pumps to trip, it should be mandatory that all pumps should be checked that they are operating after an episode of load shedding.

"The sewage smell at the three new sites along the Bloubergstrand beachfront was very evident."

Commenting on alarm systems at pump stations, Limberg said: “Pump stations are fitted with telemetric alarm systems to allow teams to respond when an incident occurs.

"Alerts triggered via the telemetric systems at pump stations are sent by radio, but transmission/reception has been slower during load shedding.

"Even with mobile operators rerouting to other towers, to compensate for battery theft or low capacity of batteries at towers, there has been an impact on these systems associated with load shedding."

The Table View Ratepayers Association said: "We are not aware if the City of Cape Town has carried out any tests to see if the sand and/or water is contaminated or what the plan of action is.

"The sand at the Stadler Road beachfront spill is definitely affected, as can be seen from the photographs.

"We appeal to the public that has been on these beaches over the weekend and are feeling ill to contact the Table View Ratepayers Association on [email protected]"

The hotline of the Green Scorpions is 0800 205 005.

Cape Times