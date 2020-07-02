LOOK: Memorial for gender-based violence, sexual assault victims in Philippi

Cape Town – A candlelight memorial was held in Philippi yesterday for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual assault, where the sentiment was shared that slain Philippi teen Amahle Quku’s death should not be in vain.

Following a spate of gruesome GVB incidents in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm, where 17-year-old Amahle’s naked body was found, a special provincial police women’s network - joined by their youth desk, as well as representatives from humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers - held a commemoration honouring victims.

It also served as a farewell ceremony as Amahle’s body is to be transported to the Easten Cape for burial.

Nyanga police station commander Vuyisile Ncatha vowed that justice would be served for the family and the community, who had been left reeling in pain.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

“As the police, we have been instructed by our provincial commissioner to thoroughly investigate this case so that the suspect remains in jail. She has asked that it be treated with the sensitivity and dignity it deserves to bring respect to the family.

“We want him to spend all his life in jail; we cannot afford to have such people released back into our communities. If this country had a death sentence, I for one would have without a doubt supported him to be handed the death sentence,” said Ncatha.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum secretary Dumisani Qwabe said: “We have seen and heard so many tales of other Amahle’s in our community. We aren’t doing enough to stop this type of crime and we all need to speak out and take a stand against violence, particularly against women and children.