LOOK: Memorial for gender-based violence, sexual assault victims in Philippi
Following a spate of gruesome GVB incidents in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Browns Farm, where 17-year-old Amahle’s naked body was found, a special provincial police women’s network - joined by their youth desk, as well as representatives from humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers - held a commemoration honouring victims.
It also served as a farewell ceremony as Amahle’s body is to be transported to the Easten Cape for burial.
Nyanga police station commander Vuyisile Ncatha vowed that justice would be served for the family and the community, who had been left reeling in pain.
“As the police, we have been instructed by our provincial commissioner to thoroughly investigate this case so that the suspect remains in jail. She has asked that it be treated with the sensitivity and dignity it deserves to bring respect to the family.
“We want him to spend all his life in jail; we cannot afford to have such people released back into our communities. If this country had a death sentence, I for one would have without a doubt supported him to be handed the death sentence,” said Ncatha.
Nyanga Community Policing Forum secretary Dumisani Qwabe said: “We have seen and heard so many tales of other Amahle’s in our community. We aren’t doing enough to stop this type of crime and we all need to speak out and take a stand against violence, particularly against women and children.
"We urgently need a men’s conference in Philippi against these hideous crimes because every day, women are being victimised.” Qwabe said ending GBV was not the responsibility of law enforcement and the government alone.
“We need our religious leaders and we need you, parents, to report your children if you cannot hand them over to the police. Let’s protect whistle-blowers or people who take initiatives to hand over people when crimes are committed,” he said.
Gift of the Givers operations manager Ali Sablay said they needed to support the family, especially as they had been calling for assistance. The organisation handed over bulk food and fleece blankets to the family.
“During this sickening time when monsters are abusing and killing innocent women and children, families need us,” said Sablay.
Cape Times