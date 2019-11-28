File picture: Supplied / City of Cape Town

Cape Town – Thousands of commuters were left stranded this morning after a fire at Cape Town station in the early hours. "Two trains were initially on fire, but it soon spread to adjacent platforms. In total, 18 carriages were destroyed by fire and platforms 9 to 16 are closed," said Western Cape Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott.

"The entire Cape Town station is closed temporarily and the entire regional train service is suspended until further notice.

"Commuters are advised to find alternative transport and we will update commuters during the course of the day as events unfold."