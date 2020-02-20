Cape Town – After having his ears cruelly hacked off with scissors and crudely stitched together with fishing line, 9-year-old pitbull Cooper is starting afresh with a new family.
Yesterday marked International Love Your Pet Day and Cooper got to celebrate with a new family as he was adopted and delivered to his new home in Hermanus.
Animal Welfare Society SA spokesperson Allan Perrins said her application was received soon after the story broke and, in her motivation, she said she wanted to adopt him because of the trauma he went through and felt she would be a perfect match as she also went through trauma.
“It's a little match made in heaven. There is a connection between the two of them. It was a long trip there but he took to her like a duck to water.
"He was very well behaved and the two of them took to one another so well. It was almost fate that brought them together. I am thrilled.”