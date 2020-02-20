LOOK: Pitbull Cooper who had ears hacked off and new owner a 'match made in heaven'









Cape Town – After having his ears cruelly hacked off with scissors and crudely stitched together with fishing line, 9-year-old pitbull Cooper is starting afresh with a new family. Yesterday marked International Love Your Pet Day and Cooper got to celebrate with a new family as he was adopted and delivered to his new home in Hermanus. Animal Welfare Society SA spokesperson Allan Perrins said her application was received soon after the story broke and, in her motivation, she said she wanted to adopt him because of the trauma he went through and felt she would be a perfect match as she also went through trauma. “It's a little match made in heaven. There is a connection between the two of them. It was a long trip there but he took to her like a duck to water. "He was very well behaved and the two of them took to one another so well. It was almost fate that brought them together. I am thrilled.”

He said the new owner doesn’t own any other dogs and there will be someone home to look after Cooper during the day.

“He will get undivided attention and that will help with getting better. It's a lovely property on the beach and he will be very happy there, it beats where he comes from If dogs could talk he would say huge thank you to all those that assisted him.”

Perrins said they were happy with the progress Cooper has made and he seems to have moved on from the traumatic incident.

“If you stroke his head, he doesn't flinch away, which is remarkable. One would think he would be scared, but she shows no sign of post-traumatic stress.

"Psychologically, he is well on the road to recovery. He is behaving like any 1-year-old puppy should – he is bouncy and full of life. I think it will be a long-lasting relationship.”

Perrins said he would now have to disappoint others who were hopeful in adopting Cooper as they were inundated with calls from as far as the UK to adopt and assist Cooper.

“There is no denying that Cooper is a definite contender for Canine Hero of the Year, but let’s not forget those that saved his life – our amazing Hospital Team and Inspectorate Division that has made it their business to ensure that this heinous act of cruelty does not go unpunished.”

To adopt any of the other amazing dogs up for adoption, please call 021 692 2626 and ask for Christine or Lawrence.

