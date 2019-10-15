LOOK: Racial tension flares at new school in Silversands









Cape Town – Racial tension yesterday flared up among parents in Blue Downs over pupil intake at a newly constructed school, with some saying they did not want children from Mfuleni at the school. Pupils from Fairdale High in Mfuleni have been platooning with Nalikamva Primary for over a year. The newly built temporary school in Silversands, near Blue Downs, is said to accommodate around 400 pupils from both areas. At a demonstration at the new school yesterday, some Silversands parents said they wanted children from the area, who are predominantly coloured, to get first preference. Silversands community leader Averol Chaz Thomas said: “The government decided to open a school for Xhosa-speaking children in a prominently brown, Khoisan, First Indigenous Nation area.

“There are no Nguni people in the area and we have no high school in the area for our children and yet the government opens a school for people from outside.”

Fairdale school governing body chairperson Zingisile Ndamase said: “The community of Silversands is not allowing us to get into the school, they want to be employed in the school but we have told them that people have been employed already.

“These children are platooning at Nalikamva Primary and they are behind with the school syllabus. There are over-aged children here, and where will they be accepted next year if they don’t write their exams now?” Ndamase said.

A national executive committee member of the Congress of South African Students, Sinalo Vuntu, accused Silversands residents of racialising the intake.

South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has condemned this.

Sadtu provincial secretary Jonovan Rustin said: “It is unacceptable that children were denied access we are going to investigate the matter because we believe schools are for all children, not only for a particular community.”

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department supported education provision for all.

“There is a big demand for education resources in Mfuleni, due to influx of pupils, and we have to provide resources where needed.

“This school is situated across Hindle Road, on the border of Mfuleni. It is very much part of the ‘community’. It is not up to certain individuals to brand a school theirs, based on race and language, or to deny access to a site because they want jobs,” Hammond said.

Cape Times