Pupils from Fairdale High in Mfuleni have been platooning with Nalikamva Primary for over a year.
The newly built temporary school in Silversands, near Blue Downs, is said to accommodate around 400 pupils from both areas.
At a demonstration at the new school yesterday, some Silversands parents said they wanted children from the area, who are predominantly coloured, to get first preference.
Silversands community leader Averol Chaz Thomas said: “The government decided to open a school for Xhosa-speaking children in a prominently brown, Khoisan, First Indigenous Nation area.