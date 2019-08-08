Cape Town – The Stellenbosch Arterial has been closed to traffic in both directions between Adam Tas and the Delft main roads on the Cape Flats on Thursday morning due to protest action. Cape Town Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman told the SABC protesters are burning tyres in the roadway.

Coleman said it's unclear at this stage if the group is part of the Gatvol Capetonian total shutdown movement that has promised to barricade major roads and intersections in the City of Cape Town from 5am to 11am to protest against housing shortages.

Coleman reported on other areas where roads were closed are in the CBD, where Buitengracht Street is closed at Wale Street and Church Street and PG Drive was closed at Mamre Road in Atlantis but has since been reopened.

In Voortekker Road in Kensington, the road is closed in both directions at Kensington Avenue.

A woman named Rosalie, speaking from 4th Avenue in Kensington off Voortrekker Road, where the road was closed in both directions, told the African News Agency: "It's half past five in the morning we are on the 5th Avenue bridge and the roads are closed due to the fact that we are standing together to make a difference.

"There is some of us we needs to get to work, but this is very important, this is for our well-being. This is for our people's well-being for better housing, better everything.

"While there is some of us that needs to get to work, I am one of those who are willing to go the extra mile."

The police said in a statement yesterday: "The group is encouraging community members who are backyard dwellers on the Cape Flats to shut down all major arterial roads, including highways into and out of the Cape Town CBD."

The following areas are "targeted to be disrupted on the day of the protest", the SAPS said: Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, Eastridge, Woodlands, Parkwood, Lavender Hill, Kensington, Factreton, Ocean View, Elsies Rivier, Delft, Bo-Kaap, Ottery, Egoli informal settlement and Mamre.

The mostly backyarders are disgruntled over, among others, the following:

* A lack of housing opportunities for coloured people

* The perpetuation of apartheid-style spatial planning

Fadiel Adams, from Gatvol Capetonian, asked how many people they are expecting to take part, said: "There are so many factors at play.

"There is the weather, Law Enforcement intimidation, our people have been receiving calls from SAPS, some ward councillors are threatening they will be locked up, we don't know, we'll see tomorrow."

