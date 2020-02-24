LOOK: Thousands demand justice for murdered Tazne van Wyk









Cape Town – Thousands of people including children marched through the streets of Ravensmead, demanding justice for slain 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk who was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester. Hours before the march, which brought parts of the area to a standstill, the United Reformed Church of South Africa in Elsies River held a memorial service for Tazne at which mourners had a chance to express condolences to her family and friends. Later, hundreds of children led by the drum majorette brigade that Tazne was a part of marched from Avonwood Spar to Tazne’s home where an open air memorial service was held. Bikers revved their engines as residents called for justice for the child's murder and no bail for her alleged killer, Moehydien Pangaker. Tazne’s body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester near the N1 last Wednesday after 54-year-old Pangaker pointed out the location.

Pangaker was arrested the day before in Cradock.

On Friday, he appeared in a packed courtroom in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court where his case was postponed to April 17.

It has since emerged that Pangaker had racked up convictions dating back to the 1980s for crimes including murder, abduction and culpable homicide.

During the open air memorial service, children were asked to sit in the middle of the crowd so that they could say goodbye to their beloved friend.

Juanita Pieters, the mother of slain 3-year-old Courtney Pieters, was also seen supporting Tazne’s mother, Carmen.

Elsies River councillor Beverley van Reenen said while South Africa had the best Constitution in the world yet, it continued to fail its people.

“The government failed us and failed this community, this is a united community and its sad that this happened."

Mayor Dan Plato, who was part of the search for Tazne, said that the killings must come to an end.

“We can't handle it anymore to have this rubbish in our community. We need to look at the men in our communities because it’s the old men that have an appetite for young girls.”

He called for peace and asked the community to support Tazne’s family during this time. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police were still working hard on the case.

The police have also appealed to the public to assist in locating missing 16-year-old Nabeelah Begg from Bonteheuwel, who went missing on Tuesday. The Modderdam High School pupil was last seen on her way to school wearing a white school shirt and grey pants.

Nabeelaah’s foster mother, Imaan Mohamed, said she realised that her daughter was missing when her siblings did not know where she was. “I went to her friends to ask if they had seen her and they said she was with another friend,” said Mohamed.

Nabeelah is understood to have disappeared with a 15-year-old friend who has not been reported missing.

“It’s a norm for the friend to do this, she disappears for months and then comes back as if nothing has happened, but this is the first time Nabeelah has done this.”

Nabeelah’s distraught biological mother, Zuraida Begg, urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact investigating officers Natasha Louw on 084 533 3260, Joseph Swartbooi on 082 302 8437, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

