LOOK: Two men in dramatic falls at Sea Point promenade, Chapman's Peak









Cape Town – Two men had to be rescued after dramatic falls on Tuesday – one from rocks below a Sea Point Promenade wall opposite the Winchester Mansions and another from below a cave at the Chapman's Peak Drive lookout point in Hout Bay.

Emergency services, including the City's Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the scene in Sea Point on Tuesday afternoon after a man fell onto the rocks.

Ropes had to be used to reach the man before he could be taken to the New Somerset Hospital after being treated . Initial reports indicated that he had fractured his hip, wrist and collarbone.





According to Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, the man had been walking with a friend at the time the incident occurred.







Ropes had to be used to reach and treat the man on rocks below the Sea Point Promenade wall on Tuesday afternoon before he could be taken to the New Somerset Hospital. Picture: Supplied / LXNDR photography

At 8pm yesterday, the Western Cape Search and Rescue team were called to the lookout point on Chapman's Peak Drive after a man had accidentally fallen about 10 metres from a cave below, said spokesperson Johan Marais.





Technical climbers used ropes to reach him and paramedics attended to the man, who didn't need to be put onto a stretcher.





Marais said the man did not sustain serious injuries and the process to bring him back up to the road started around 10.30pm.





At the end of last month, a man is alleged to have taken his life by driving off the road at the outlook point on Chapman's Peak Drive.



