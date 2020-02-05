Cape Town – Two men had to be rescued after dramatic falls on Tuesday – one from rocks below a Sea Point Promenade wall opposite the Winchester Mansions and another from below a cave at the Chapman's Peak Drive lookout point in Hout Bay.
Emergency services, including the City's Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the scene in Sea Point on Tuesday afternoon after a man fell onto the rocks.
Ropes had to be used to reach the man before he could be taken to the New Somerset Hospital after being treated . Initial reports indicated that he had fractured his hip, wrist and collarbone.