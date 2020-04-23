Looting of trucks, shops spreads to small towns in Western Cape

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The looting of shops and attacks on food delivery trucks has spread to small towns in the province as hundreds residents of Vredenburg, on the West Coast, clashed with police who stopped them from clearing out a spaza shop. Police were pelted with stones by the group of between 300 and 400 residents from the Witteklip township. They had earlier tried to storm a local spaza shop after they complained about not getting food parcels. They also attempted to attack the house of a local councillor but were stopped by police, said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa. “Western Cape police wish to warn communities to respect the rule of law and refrain from engaging in unlawful conduct.

“Failure to act within the parameters of the law will leave the police with no option but to act decisively,” she said.

The warning came after police had their hands full, quelling attacks on shops and food delivery trucks which continued yesterday and led to the arrest of at least 17 people in the province.

In Elsies River, about 15 people stormed a supermarket on Halt Road and helped themselves to goods worth R3 000 yesterday.

In a video circulating on social media, people are seen entering a USave supermarket and making off with a number of food items.

Potelwa said the swift response of police led to the arrest of four suspects between the ages of 32 and 43.

“The officers further managed to thwart an attempt to break into a closed butchery in the area, and dispersed the crowd,” said Potelwa.

The incident happened hours after Philippi East police dispersed a group who attempted to loot a delivery truck after barricades were placed on the road in Samora Machel.

The suspects ran into Heinz Park and later headed towards the Watergate Mall, and were again prevented from entering.

Potelwa said four suspects were arrested.

Another four suspects were arrested and charged for public violence following clashes with the police on the R300 near Philippi.

Police conducting patrols in Delft South responded to a group of about 50 people who stormed a supermarket and made off with grocery items valued at R4 000.

“Police dispersed a large crowd that had gathered nearby. Tracing operations are still under way to track the perpetrators.

“Yesterday’s incident in Delft was preceded by three other incidents yesterday in Keerboom Street and on Delft Main Road, where shops were looted.

"Five suspects between the ages of 26 and 31 were arrested for theft,” Potelwa said.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the four accused who looted a truck in Bishop Lavis on Tuesday appeared in court yesterday on charges of contravening Disaster Management Act regulations, public violence and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Two drivers were injured when their vehicles were pelted with stones.

“Four people appeared at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court in connection with the looting of a food truck carrying food parcels.

"“Rodwin Rowin 24, Ryan Michaels 30, Enrique Petersen 28, and Magdalene Manuel, 28, appeared on charges of contravening the disaster management act regulations, public violence and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Their case has been postponed to May 12,” said Ntabazalila.

Lentegeur Community Police Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers condemned the incidents.

“It is a disgrace. People need to learn to respect themselves and respect the law. This is nothing but a criminal act perpetrated by criminals...

“I also applaud the work done by the SAPS and law enforcement in arresting those looting criminals. People must be patient and stop looting; food parcels will come to them,” De Villiers said.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the City had been requested to assist with the escort of all food trucks, together with other enforcement agencies, to mitigate the risk of looting.

“We are still trying to ascertain the logistical implications of this request, particularly as we are likely to see an increase in the distribution of food aid through the social relief measures announced by the president.

“We simply cannot have a situation where aid meant for the most vulnerable in our society is hijacked in this manner,” Smith said.

Contact Sassa at 0800 601 011 or 021 469 0235 for food distribution information.

Cape Times