Loss of SA Navy crew members a loss for SA and armed forces – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the loss of three crew members of the South African Navy submarine SAS Manthatisi who perished at sea off Kommetjie this week was a sad loss for the nation and for brave armed forces who routinely face danger. The SAS Manthatisi was en route to Cape Town while conducting a vertical transfer (known as VERTREP) by means of a SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter, when high waves swept seven crew members out to sea.

Rough seas affected the rescue and recovery operation on Wednesday, in which the National Sea Rescue Institute assisted. While all crew members were recovered, three fatalities were recorded. Other crew members, including a senior officer in a critical condition, are being treated in hospital. “This is a sad loss for our nation and for our brave armed forces in particular who routinely face danger in order so that all of us can be safe and secure,” Ramaphosa said.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, commanders and colleagues of the crew members we have lost. We wish the injured personnel a full recovery from the physical and psychological trauma they experienced during this tragedy. “We also appreciate the efforts of all role players who, at great risk to themselves, undertook the rescue and recovery operation.” Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also extended the City’s condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the SA Navy mariners who perished.