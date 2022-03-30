Loud, busy and delusional? Forget what others say about bipolar disorder and seek help if you think you may have it

CAPE TOWN - This year’s World bipolar day, observed on Wednesday, March 30, aimed to address stigmatisation and encourage people to seek help for mental health conditions. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) describes bipolar disorder as a physical illness marked by extreme changes in mood, energy and behaviour.

“Bipolar disorder is a mental illness with two phases. In the manic phase you can be loud, busy and delusional. During the depressive phase you don’t feel like engaging, can feel sad, and sometimes sleep a lot. It is an illness that requires life-long treatment. If you don’t seek and continue with treatment, your condition can become worse and you can put yourself at risk,” explained Dr Cornecia McClean, who works in the psychiatry ward at Eerste River Hospital. Bipolar disorder affects up to 1% of the population in South Africa and is the sixth leading cause of disability in the world. It is not restricted to any social or educational class, race, or nationality, and can also affect children. However, diagnosis is difficult as many symptoms mimic emotions and other behaviours, such as ADHD.

Gracherd Peterson, 56, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1982. “I wanted to study mechanical engineering but I could not finish matric as I had a phobia for school. My parents did not know what was wrong with me until I went to the clinic to get medication.” Peterson is on treatment for his condition and speaks about it to encourage others to seek help if they think they might need mental health support or might have bipolar disorder.

Dr Jacky Jenkins, who also works in the psychiatry ward at Eerste River Hospital, said: “Patients with untreated bipolar disorder can feel angry and aggressive. They can do things that are a high risk to themselves, have lots of energy, some stop eating and become dehydrated. It can be very dangerous to your health if you don’t seek and maintain treatment.” If you or someone you know lives with a mental health condition, you can go to your local clinic where a health worker will assess you and offer initial treatment. According to Sadag, possible signs that you may need help or treatment for bipolar disorder, include: Needing little sleep yet having great amounts of energy. Talking so fast that others can’t follow your thinking. Having racing thoughts. Being so easily distracted that your attention shifts between many topics in just a few minutes. Having an inflated feeling of power, greatness, or importance. Recurring thoughts of suicide or death. Severe depressions may also include hallucination or delusion. Problems concentrating, remembering or making decision. Feeling slowed down or feeling too agitated to sit still. Feeling worthless of guilty or having very low self-esteem. You can also contact the SA Anxiety and Depression Group (Sadag) to join a support group or for more information. Visit their website to find a support group or to read more about bipolar disorder: https://www.sadag.org/

