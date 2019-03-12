Corrie and Sonja Oosthuizen stand beside the Love Bug - a custom project that took five years and was born from a nickname given to Corrie in Thailand. Photo: Chevon Booysen

Cape Town – He started working on the dream car he wanted to drive to his wedding before he even had a partner to propose to. Parow resident Corrie Oosthuizen started his love project after returning from Thailand, where he had been living for six years.

“I had dated a Thai lady while living abroad and it was there that I was given the nickname ‘khn thì mì hawc thì dì’. It was only after about two years that I asked my then girlfriend what this nickname meant, and was told ‘the man with a good heart’.

“This stuck in my head and I decided I had to live up to this name and live out its meaning,” he said.

While living in Thailand, Oosthuizen said he had a good relationship but missed home and his language very much.

“So I prayed about it and asked God to give me my soulmate and was specific about what I wanted.

‘‘I always say be careful what you wish for because you just might get it,” Oosthuizen said.

Shortly after returning to South Africa, he said he started work on his customised “car trike” through the help of good friend Jan Botha, owner of Insane Customs.

“Jan called me one day and said he saw a Volkswagen Beetle rear end for sale. I bought it and that’s where my five-year journey with the Love Bug started. Jan’s work is just insane,” he said.

Oosthuizen said he wanted his car trike to reflect his nickname and shared his vision for the vehicle with Botha, who worked tirelessly on creating the perfect car.

Botha, a plumber by day, said he created custom vehicles as a hobby.

Oosthuizen said: “While working on the Love Bug, I had told all my friends that this was my wedding car, and they would laugh and mock me because I had no partner or love interest at the time.

“But I kept at it and told them this car was going to drive me to my wedding.”

Nearly three years ago, Oosthuizen met his now-wife Sonja.

“Sonja is my son’s mother-in-law and we got to know each other better when I moved back to South Africa.”

Oosthuizen and Botha, who were determined to drive the custom car on the wedding day, worked on it until 3o’clock on the morning of the Oosthuizens’ wedding.

“The gear lever broke but we fixed it and I got to drive my dream car with the woman of my dreams,” said Oosthuizen.

The Love Bug, with its custom-built steel body, is available for rentals for any occasion. “Even divorces,” Oosthuizen laughed.

Cape Times