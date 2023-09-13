Love of animals inspired 6-year-old to write his first book

Six-year-old Liam Tait from George is now a published author following the release of his first book, The Dream of Animals. The Grade 1 learner from Holy Cross Primary School is the youngest patron of the George Library to publish a book. A book launch was held at the library on Tuesday, where Liam got a chance to read his book to his classmates and others.

Children's librarian Garelene Muller said Liam was a true inspiration and a beacon of hope to other youngsters. "Through what he's achieved, others can see nothing is impossible. I always say to the children you can be small, but mighty," Muller said. Liam, who also used his own artwork in the book, said he was inspired by his love for animals. The youngster, who will turn 7 in November, wrote the entry-level book as a June holiday project while holidaying with his aunt, Rehelda Williams.

Williams encouraged Liam to write down his thoughts, and said he specifically used words he could spell and knew. His mother, Phyona Tait, said they were proud of what Liam has created. “Liam is our shining light. His first words when he saw the book was that he’s now an author. We are very proud and blessed to be part of what Liam created. He is very happy that other children will be able to read and enjoy the story he wrote. His new interest is gemstones, and maybe there is another book on the horizon,” she said. Liam's father, Wendell Tait, died from Covid-19 in December 2020. He was a detective at George SAPS.