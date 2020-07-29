Love springs eternal, even in Covid-19 isolation

Cape Town - For Jacob, 67, and Valerie Bruiners, 71, spending time in a Covid-19 isolation facility grew their love and strengthened their 35-year matrimonial bond. “We bonded with each other and the place was peaceful. I have called this place ‘heaven’ because the staff wore white outfits, they treated us well, the other people using the service were friendly and everyone was laughing and made me feel comfortable,” said Jacob. From Surrey Estate, Jacob is wheelchair-bound and suffers from diabetes and hypertension. He started having breathing difficulties at home, which caused alarm in the family, who immediately took him to be tested for Covid-19 at the Kensington Clinic. Valerie volunteers to make food for a feeding scheme at a local community school, and once her husband tested positive, she went to have herself tested and her results came back positive.

After a health-care team discussed options with her, they decided it would be best she isolate with her husband.

“After all, it is not right for a wife to be in a strange place without her husband,” Valerie said.

“The staff were so helpful. They made arrangements to have me isolate in a double room with my husband.

Jacob said the “love I have for my wife grew even stronger. When I saw my wife, I felt so much better and was very happy that we could be together again, my spirit was lifted”.

They were also supported by their loved ones.

“Our family and friends sent us messages of support and love.”