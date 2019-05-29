File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – The May Household Affordability Index, conducted by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, showed that low-income earning households were struggling to meet their daily needs. One of the authors, Mervyn Abrahams, said that in the index they had compared prices of grocery items ordinary South Africans would purchase, including white sugar, potatoes and polony, which all saw an increase between last June and the beginning of this month.

White sugar went up by 11%, potatoes saw a price increase of 23% and polony went up by 36%.

“We tracked the items over five different stores and while there was a decrease this month in the cost of the basket, other important items like sugar and oil increased and these are all essential to food preparation.”

Abrahams said the increase in VAT, from 14% to 15%, was part of the reason people were struggling.

The change in VAT and zero rating of 19 foods brought the basket price down by around R25, Abrahams said.

“VAT should be taken away from all basic food, not just a few food items because it does not change what households want to buy.”

Yesterday, the Statistician General released the General Household Survey (GHS) which showed the percentage of people who experienced hunger decreased from 29.3% in 2002 to 11.3% last year.

“The survey shows that the percentage of households that had limited access to food decreased from 23.6% in 2010, to 20.2% in 2018.

“Simultaneously, the percentage of persons with more limited access to food declined from 29.1% in 2010 to 23.8% in 2018.

"Food access problems were the most common in North West where 36.6% of households had inadequate or severely inadequate food access,” the GHS said.

