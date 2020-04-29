Lower Crossroads residents stuck without water after City official shot

Cape Town – Hundreds of Lower Crossroads residents have been using buckets to fetch water at a tap in neighbouring informal settlement Marikana since Saturday after a valve burst and the team sent to repair it were attacked. Residents said the situation worsened after the City informed them that it had temporarily suspended operations to replace the valve after a senior official was shot during an attack on Monday. The official was receiving medical care but the team had to withdraw for safety reasons, the City said. The attack came days after the City’s operational staff were held at gunpoint and robbed of their valuables while delivering water in Site C in Khayelitsha on April 9. Four days before that incident, opportunistic criminals also robbed contractors and staff with knives in Nyanga on April 5.

Lower Crossroads community leader Bonisile Ntlola said water was now being depleted in Marikana and residents were yesterday heading over to nearby Thabo Mbeki informal settlement to collect what they could.

“We are worried because people are standing in long queues and there is no physical distancing. We are worried about the older people in our community who have to endure this,” said Ntlola.

Lower Crossroads councillor Mboniswa Chitha said City officials returned to attend to the pipes yesterday, but had not yet finished repairs.

“I had asked the City to have protection when they come back to fix the water problem,” Chitha said.

“It is hard on the residents who have to walk from their homes to Marikana to fetch water with buckets; some of our residents are old, and some are sick. It is hard at this time of the coronavirus,” he added.

Mayco member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg said the City’s water and sanitation department was back on site, attending to the emergency valve replacement needed to restore full water pressure to the area.

She said this was a second team dispatched to attend to the emergency valve replacement, accompanied by additional protection services from the City’s safety and security directorate.

“Work on site will continue until the valve has been replaced, even after hours if required, as long as it is safe to do so. The full water pressure to the area will be restored as soon as work has been completed.

“In the meantime, the City has deployed two water trucks to the corner of Stock Road and Market Road, should residents require water.

Residents are reminded that all areas where pipe repairs, replacements or upgrades are being conducted are deemed to be construction sites and off-limits to members of the public for safety purposes,” Limberg said.

The City’s Water and Waste Directorate has 31 water trucks, which have delivered more than 13 million litres of water to some of the most vulnerable communities in informal settlements where access to water is constrained since the lockdown commenced.

The South African Food Sovereignty Campaign said many water-stressed communities, without access to clean water through the taps in homes, were facing the second shock of Covid-19.

The organisation has set up an online monitoring tool (https:// www.safsc.org.za/water-stressedcommunities-map/) for communities to track water delivery.

It said thus far there were 19 communities: 12 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in Gauteng, 2 in Limpopo, 2 in KwaZulu-Natal, 1 in the Western Cape and 1 in the Free State that required urgent attention.

“Minister (Lindiwe) Sisulu has taken decisive action and taken full control of our water resources as a public good. We commend her for this kind of leadership which ensures we can address water inequalities decisively.

"Her roll-out of 41 000 water tanks and her commitment to ensuring schools are available for water provisioning was also very positive.

"However, in the midst of this crisis intervention, many communities do not have their needs met,” said the organisation.

