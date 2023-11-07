Loyiso Nkohla’s accused killer abandons bail

Accused murderer Zukisa Tshabile will remain in custody until next year when he is expected back in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court after abandoning his bail application. Tshabile is accused of murdering activist Loyiso Nkohla and faces 17 other charges of attempted murder.

The matter was remanded until February 15, 2024 after Tshabile appeared for bail information at the Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Slain Se’skhona People’s Movement leader Nkohla was shot and killed at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway station in April. Three others were wounded in the incident. In a statement, Nkohla’s widow, Nyameka Mabandla, said she was shocked to hear that her husband’s killer had been implicated in previous crimes after the information was submitted in court during bail application.

“I listened with shock that the accused is linked to so many other criminal cases and that we are in fact dealing with a hardened criminal who has terrorised our society for a long time. “I welcome the state opposing his bail application which he subsequently abandoned. I continue to plead with Tshabile to co-operate with law enforcement agencies and tell the truth about the murder of my husband,” Mabandla said. Previously the court was told that Tshabile was linked to another suspect, who is a security company owner and who hired Tshabile and others.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila had said there was “evidence linking them through cellphone as well as banking records”. Mabandla further said: “I wish to thank all communities, in particular informal settlements and NGOs, who have added their voices and handed over petitions in their thousands to me and the court. Zukile Tshabile appeared in a packed Athlone Magistrate courtroom, filled with family and friends of Nkohla. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers