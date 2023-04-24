Loyiso Nkohla’s memorial service will be held on Tuesday

Cape Town - The memorial service of slain community activist and former ANC councillor Loyiso Nkohla will take place on Tuesday. The service will be held at the Mew Way Hall in Khayelitsha at 3pm.

Friends and supporters have been urged to attend to say their final goodbyes and support the family. Nkohla’s wife Nyameka said that the outpouring of support from people gave the family strength. “Your outpouring of love and messages make us strong.

“We take this opportunity to extend our appreciation for the love, warmth and heartfelt condolences we have received from far and wide since the passing of Loyiso. “We implore law enforcement agencies to decisively deal with the perpetrators of this heinous crime. “The long arm of the law will reach those that had a hand in this gruesome fatal act,” she said.