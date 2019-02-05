All 10 guests staying at the Tintswalo Lodge in Hout Bay, which has 12 cliff-side cottages, at the time of the fire managed to escape without injury. Photo: City Fire and Rescue Service

Cape Town – The Tintswalo Lodge in Hout Bay will be closed for repairs after a blaze that started at 4am today, which razed the majority of the main lodge. Luckily, unlike in March 2015 when the lodge was completely razed by a wildfire that claimed two lives and destroyed 13 houses, there was no loss of life at the boutique lodge at the foot of Chapman’s Peak Drive.

All 10 guests staying at the lodge, which has 12 cliff-side cottages, at the time of the fire managed to escape without injury.

A post on the lodge's Facebook page this morning said: “At approximately 4am this morning management was notified that the main area of the lodge was on fire.

“It is at this time unknown as to how and where it started but the fire department is on site and we will post when we know the extent of the damage to our magnificent lodge.

“We are completely devastated. We do request, however, that people do not attempt to come and witness the damages as this would be unsafe until we have all the information. We thank you for your support and kindness.”

One of the owners, Lisa Goosen, told the SABC: “The fire broke out in the main lodge area and unfortunately the majority of the main lodge is totally desecrated and burnt to the ground, but fortunately the rooms have not been affected.

"Our fire wall has been able to hold the fire back at that point. At the time of the fire we had 10 in-house guests and they were evacuated successfully so no one was hurt and all of our staff are safe.”

City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said at the time of the blaze: “Five fire engines, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle with 26 firefighters were dispatched. The fire is contained currently. No injuries have been reported.”



