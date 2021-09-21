Maboe sues ex, Women For Change founder for defamation

CAPE TOWN - Former Expresso Show presenter Katlego Maboe has lodged a crimen injuria complaint with the police against Women for Change founder, Sabrina Walter, for alleged defamation. It comes after Maboe, through his legal team just over two weeks ago, sent letters of demand to Walter, his ex-girlfriend Monique Muller and her brother, Seth, as well as the SA Film and Television Awards (Safta), to retract allegations made against him.

He seeks R1 million in compensation from each, and they were given three weeks to respond. Maboe, 34, was embroiled in a scandal involving infidelity and domestic violence allegations levelled against him last year. In a video that went viral, allegedly taken by his ex, Muller, Maboe is heard admitting to having an affair with a former employee.

Shortly after the release of the video, the presenter was suspended from SABC 3’s The Expresso Show and OUTsurance announced the removal of all his TV advertisements. His legal team argued that the allegations were factually untrue and had caused injury to Maboe’s reputation and ability to earn an income. Walter is alleged to have sent an email to Maboe’s various places of employment such as the Expresso Show on SABC 3, when the allegations came to light.

Maboe’s attorney, André Johnston, said the complaints were lodged based on legal advice. “A complaint of crimen injuria/criminal defamation was laid against Sabrina Walter of Women for Change. “We have requested further police investigation into alleged criminal conduct following a defamatory email that was sent to the National Film and Video Foundation.

“These charges were laid based on my legal advice. I support any initiatives that seek to address inequality. However in this instance it appears to me that vile untruthful accusations were made not only with the intention to have Mr Maboe removed as a nominee for a Safta but also to tarnish his image with Expresso and Cardova,” he said. Walter on Monday said they won’t be commenting at this stage. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that a case of crimen injuria case was reported at Muizenberg Police Station on Monday.