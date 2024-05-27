Mabuyane calls for calm as police step in to quell Eastern Cape election tensions

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has appealed to communities to remain calm and not be drawn into unlawful activities following reports of violence in Mthatha where the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) is deploying additional police backed by the army to quell a violent taxi strike. Police remained on high alert monitoring Mthatha as the area was tense due to taxi related incidents which started last week and escalated yesterday with many roads including the N2 and the R61 closed with reportedly hijacked trucks.

Five suspects were arrested at about 9am after shots were fired allegedly at Public Order Policing and Mthatha Vispol members. Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Monday said he had engaged with the president, ministers of police and defence, asking for intervention. “Soldiers are being deployed on the ground, to bring law and order. The deployment of the South African Defence Force has also been prioritised to hot spots in the province including Mthatha.

“We must commend the police for the fact that they acted swiftly. When those people shoot at police that shows you we are dealing with gangsterism now, it’s not really an issue of genuine complaints. Law enforcement agencies have been deployed across the province to monitor the situation and ensure safety and security of citizens. Furthermore, we urge the ProvJoints to tighten its oversight towards a free and fair voting in the Eastern Cape. The burning of trucks, looting of goods hampers the economic life of the province. As the Provincial Government, we strongly condemn the action.” Mabuyane called for normality to resume on Tuesday. “Wednesday people must just go out and vote. Yes, protest actions are allowed by the Constitution but don't infringe on other people's rights when you protest. These issues cannot only be elevated now because there are elections.”