Macassar flagged ’red zone’ status after EMS crew escapes attack

CAPE TOWN - Macassar was designated with ‘red zone’ status at the weekend after an ambulance transporting a patient was stoned. According to Emergency Medical Service (EMS) spokesperson Deanna Bessick there have been more than 60 attacks on EMS officials this year. The latest incident in Macassar saw two EMS crew attacked just before 1am on Sunday.

“The ambulance which they were driving was damaged, one shattered the window on the drivers’ side, as perpetrators stoned the ambulance. Fortunately, they managed to escape and reach the Macassar SAPS station, unharmed. At the time of the incident, there was a male patient in the ambulance who was unharmed as well,” said Bessick. The incident comes days after ER24 paramedics and law enforcement were attacked by Hout Bay residents while assisting an eight-year-old child injured in a car accident. Earlier this month another paramedic was hospitalised after he was stabbed in the eye while attending to an emergency in Vredenburg. The EMS official and his colleague were attacked by three armed men during load shedding.

“As first responders, EMS officials are usually first to arrive on the scene to face challenging and draining situations. Not only are EMS officials faced with daily safety concerns, but their families and friends are also forced to deal with the daily concern for the lives of their loved ones who are serving Western Cape communities, whole-heartedly,” said Bessick. Hospersa said there were fears that the number of attacks would increase during the festive season. Union general secretary Waheed Hoosen condemned the “increasing levels” of EMS attacks.

“While it is our members duty to respond to calls, it should not be at the expense of their lives. It is deplorable that there are still individuals who make false emergency phone calls with the intention to lure EMS personnel in order to rob them. “We cannot have a situation where the government continues as if it is business as usual while our members’ lives continue to be at risk. “The state, as the employer, has a legal obligation to prioritise the safety of our EMS members during the execution of their essential medical service,” said Hoosen.