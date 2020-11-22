Madibaland World Literary Festival to gather writers from across the globe

Cape Town - The Madibaland World Literary Festival will gather 150 writers including travel writers, foodies, novelists, poets, journalists and others from around the globe to share their work and world views.

The Madibaland World Literary Festival, a partnership between the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and Book Town Richmond, honours three of Nelson Mandela’s greatest passions - communication, education and connection.

Local literary legends including Ashwin Desai, Fred Khumalo and Antjie Krog will join Nigerian wordsmith Chris Abani, Dutch writer Gerbrand Bakker (Boven is het stil (The twin) / De omweg (The detour)) and Irish genre-bending bestseller John Connell (The Cow Book) at the festival.

“In South Africa, we’re going through a rough time at the moment,” said Madibaland organiser and UWC Education Lecturer (and Book Town Richmond founder) Darryl David.

“We’re a very divided country - and more than that, I think the world is a very divided place. I wanted to put something together that had a unifying influence on people - something where, even just for ten days, we spread a different virus: a virus of love; of unity; of oneness.”